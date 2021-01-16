2K cops to keep public off Marina for Kaanum Pongal

Barricades have been put up by police announcing that visitors will not be allowed on beaches

Chennai :

Marina beach has been the most preferred hangout of people for Kaanum Pongal for decades and people in lakhs used to reach the seashore on the day. Visitors used to reach the beach even in bullock cart from nearby villages to celebrate the festival.





In view of the government decision, police personnel will keep an eye on the stretch using ATVs. Police have been deployed and an announcement is being made using public address system to ensure that they don’t visit the beach on Saturday and Sunday as well.





The government has banned visit to places like Vandalur zoo and Children’s park in Guindy as well for three days from Friday.