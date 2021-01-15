Two women die in accidents on Chennai-Bangalore National Highway, two others hurt

Chennai :

Both the women were travelling in two-wheelers when a heavy vehicle rammed into them on Wednesday night.





Two women were killed and two others were injured in separate accidents on the Chennai-Bangalore National Highway near Sriperumbudur, on Wednesday night.





The deceased have been identified as 20-year-old Kanchana and 48-year-old Selshavu.





Murugan (22) is working in a private glass factory. Kanchana from Ramanathapuram district is staying in a rented house in Sriperumbudur and working in the same factory.





On Wednesday night, she was traveling in a two-wheeler with co-worker Murugan on the Chennai-Bangalore National Highway towards Sunguvachathiram next to Senthamangalam when a lorry rammed into them.





Kanchana was killed on the spot while Murugan was seriously injured.





The Sungavachathiram police rushed to the spot and admitted Murugan to Sriperumbudur Government Hospital. Kanchana's body was taken to the Kanchipuram Government General Hospital for autopsy.





In a similar incident, 18-year-old Ramya — a resident of Sunguvachathiram EP Colony — was travelling with her aunt Selshavu on a two-wheeler to Kanchipuram on the Chennai-Bangalore National Highway when a private bus collided with them.





Selshavu died on the spot while the Sunguvachathiram police rushed Ramya to Sriperumbudur Government Hospital. A case has been registered and a probe is underway.