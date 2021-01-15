24-sovereign gold, Rs 20,000 stolen from three flats of same apartment in Kancheepuram

Chennai :

24-sovereign gold and Rs 20,000 in cash were looted from three flats of an apartment complex in Salamangalam area near Padappai in Kancheepuram district.





The victims, Jayasakthi (30), Satish (28) and Kanagaraj (35), are all software developers employed in private firms and were out of station for Pongal. On Friday morning, the locks of their houses were found broken and doors left open. Shocked neighbours informed the out-of-town owners and also the Manimangalam police station.





Following the initial probe, the police found that 24-sovereign gold jewellery and Rs 20,000 in cash were stolen from the three flats.





The burglary in a locality with CCTV cameras has caused quite a stir in the complex as around 100 families live there.





The Manimangalam police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.