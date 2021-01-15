Missing boy found drowned near Adhanur bridge

Chennai :

50-year-old Ponnurangam residing in Manivakkam area near Vandalur in Chengalpattu district had two sons - Lokesh Kumar (15) and Mukesh Kumar (13). They studied at a private school in Tambaram.





Mukesh Kumar had taken his dog out for a walk on the 13th of January around 5:30 in the evening. After several hours around 8 pm, the dog alone returned home.





Alarmed over the disappearance of the boy, his parents along with friends and relatives searched throughout the night in vain.









Based on the family's complaint, a missing person case was registered at the Otteri police station.





On Thursday, a group of people found the body of the boy floating on stagnant water that had accumulated under the Urappakkam-Adhanur footbridge. They informed the Guduvanchery police. On receiving this information, the police arrived immediately to recover the student's body and sent it to Chengalpattu Government Hospital for autopsy.





The Guduvanchery police have registered the case under Section 174 (unnatural death ) of IPC and are investigating the matter.