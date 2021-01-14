10k cops to be deployed at Marina during Pongal

Chennai :

People are allowed to visit the beaches only on Pongal day (Thursday). The public has been banned from visiting beaches and zoo on Friday, Saturday and Sunday as a preventive measure during the pandemic.





“Even on Thursday, the police will strictly implement the mask rule and any person seen without a mask will be fined Rs 200,” an official said.





A vehicle fitted with cameras will be parked at the service road temporarily on beach areas to monitor the crowd movements.





As people gather at beaches during Kaanum Pongal and Maatu Pongal every year, the police will be on high alert.