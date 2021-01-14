Sun, Jan 24, 2021

10k cops to be deployed at Marina during Pongal

Published: Jan 14,202104:30 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

City police would deploy about 10,000 policemen to prevent people from crowding on Marina and Elliot’s Beach during Pongal.

Representative Image
Representative Image
Chennai:
People are allowed to visit the beaches only on Pongal day (Thursday). The public has been banned from visiting beaches and zoo on Friday, Saturday and Sunday as a preventive measure during the pandemic. 

“Even on Thursday, the police will strictly implement the mask rule and any person seen without a mask will be fined Rs 200,” an official said. 

A vehicle fitted with cameras will be parked at the service road temporarily on beach areas to monitor the crowd movements. 

As people gather at beaches during Kaanum Pongal and Maatu Pongal every year, the police will be on high alert.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations