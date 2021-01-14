Duo smuggles gold, iPhones, cigarettes and liquor: Arrested

Chennai :

The duo, Syed Ibrahim Gani (27) and Shahul Hameed (36), reached Chennai airport on a flight from Sharjah. At the exit, Customs officials intercepted them based on intelligence input.





When they were searched, officials found that they were carrying six gold paste bundles in their rectum. On extraction, 1.29 kg gold valued at Rs 66 lakh was recovered. Besides these, officials also found one 60 g gold chain and three gold cut bits weighing 70 g in their pockets.





The AIU sleuths searched their bag and found 11 iPhone 12 Pro, 8 old laptops, 8 liquor bottles and 44 cartons of foreign cigarettes.





In all, 1.42 kg gold worth Rs 72.6 lakh and other good worth Rs 12.4 lakh were recovered and seized under the Customs Act, and both passengers were arrested, said a statement from the office of the Commissioner of Customs on Wednesday.