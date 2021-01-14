DVAC makes 11 surprise checks in one week, eight nabbed

Chennai :

Apart from the checks during other operations, eight government officials were caught red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe during the same time.





Surprise checks at the 11 offices resulted in the seizure of total unaccounted cash of Rs 7.49 lakh. The highest was Rs 1.8 lakh cash from Tiruchy Prohibition and Enforcement office, statistics showed. The sleuths were carrying out checks as part of their hunt in offices where the staff received cash and ‘gifts’ for New Year and pre-Pongal season. In one office of Tangedco AE in Chennai, the DVAC sleuths found two sliver tumblers worth Rs 20,000.





Among officials trapped in past one week, an assistant director in Town Planning Office in Dindigul was caught with Rs 1 lakh bribe money.