Youth forces 20-yr-old wife to get intimate with minor ‘lover’, group sex with friends

Chennai :

The victim Chitra (name changed) met Ganesh on Facebook in 2017 and developed a relationship with him. Almost a month back, on December 5 last year, Ganesh tied thali to Chitra in a secluded place and when summoned by the Villivakkam all-women police based on her parents’ complaint, she was firm to go with Ganesh and was let off.





When Chitra pledged her jewellery and moved in with Ganesh on a rented premises, she was shocked when her husband brought a 17-year-old girl to stay with them.





“It was just the beginning,” said the victim in her complaint with police.





Apart from raping the victim by gagging her and tying her hands, Ganesh also forced her to get intimate with his girlfriend and filmed it.





“He also made me watch him raping the minor girl and brought four men home and forced me to have sex with them. But since I cried for help, they let me free and fled,” said the victim.





After he allegedly showed several obscene videos of him with different women and physically tortured her, the victim escaped from him and complained to Villivakkam all-women police along with her parents. A case was registered under Sections 417 (cheating), 376 (rape), 506(i) (criminal intimidation) of IPC & 6 of Pocso Act and 67 of IT Act and Ganesh was arrested. He was remanded in judicial custody after an investigation.