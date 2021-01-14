Maara- Themed Murals Adorn City Walls

Chennai :

Chris Blair Vincent from Silverbrush Studio made the mural possible in just six days. “The work came to me through Amazon and I was asked to do murals for Maara as part of the film promotions. Apart from the promotion part, the makers also wanted the audience to connect with the movie. Maara has given a lot of importance to art and after watching the trailer, I finalised the designs,” says Chris.









Artwork at Egmore





Maara is an adaptation of the 2015 Malayalam film Charlie by Martin Prakkat. “Charlie is close to my heart and I could easily associate with the character played by Dulquer Salmaan. Makers of Maara needed three artworks that are different from each other. We have done three illustrations in Chennai at places like Besant Nagar, Valsaravakkam and Egmore. If you closely look at the Maara poster, you can see a doodle image of a woman, sea and fish. I have incorporated the same at Besant Nagar because it is close to the beach. The mural at Valsaravakkam was done on a four-storeyed building. The image is a sketchbook that has elements from Maara’s life. The artwork at Egmore was designed with the primary concept of Maara’s life – a quest to explore new things,” the artist explains.









Artwork at Besant Nagar beach





Chris along with eight artists started the work on January 1 and completed it by January 6. When quizzed if hand-painted illustrations can be part of the advertising strategy, Chris shares, “Hand-painted advertisements was a huge thing a few years ago. But soon digital media started growing. Now, it is coming to the fore again. The advertisement industry has realised that art can create a good impact on people and this would be a good change.”