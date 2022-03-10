‘Tamillionaire’ debuts his crossover creations on NFT platform

Chennai :

Artist Karthikeyan Ramachandran was born in Bengaluru, but is better known by the name, ‘Tamillionaire’. “I am a Tamilian, and I am a one in a million Tamilian, who is very rich in creativity. Art and ideas are my currency. My father KN Ramachandran was a renowned artist from Chennai,” says the 45-year-old, currently based in Mumbai.





In collaboration with his late father, Karthikeyan launched a collection of three paintings titled, ‘Futuristic Antique’, in the form of a Non-Fungible Token (NFT), recently on Token Runway, following which it is being auctioned till end of day today, and will be available for bidders across the world.





Ask him why he decided to launch his art as an NFT, and he says, “For an artist, showcasing their work for the world to appreciate is the biggest joy. Traditionally, there were galleries and curators dealing with buyers, but considering the future that we are living in, with crypto doing its peacock dance, I don’t see why any artist would want to shy away from this new medium that facilitates showcasing art to newly-evolved digital art markets.





For an artist, selling his works for millions is less joyful than having millions of fans of the artist’s works.”





We ask him more about the collaboration, and what does Futuristic Antique imply. “In Futuristic Antique, the past, present, and future are the key motifs at play. The series is a composition of artworks called Zebra Force and Safeguarding the tradition.





While the Zebra Force, with pop culture elements, is an unconventional, artistic interpretation of how design and aesthetics save the world, Safeguarding the Tradition tells a visual story of the future taking care of the present, which in itself is the carrier of the past, like science taking care of faith,” says Karthikeyan, adding, “This is the first collaboration with my father.





He was an art maestro during an age when local banner painters competed with each other to make the biggest, most awe-inspiring film banners. With picturesque landscapes and charismatic portraits of people, his art was popular in the film industry.





He eventually became a modern artist, who exhibited in galleries and thus ingrained the love and passion for art in me. I took inspiration from him and went on to create artistic solutions beyond the usual. This collaboration is my tribute to him as an artist and mentor.”





Karthikeyan, who started his own art gallery, False Ceilings in Mumbai, apart from an advertising and visualising company, designed logos for brands. Some of his works are creatives for OTT shows such as Mirzapur, Made in Heaven, Comicstaan, and for films including Kai Po Che, The Lunchbox, and Shahid. Karthikeyan’s latest work involved permanent art installations at Goa’s Fort Aguada.





Coming back to his Tamil lineage, we ask him more about his Chennai connection. Karthikeyan says, “All my siblings were born in Chennai. I was born in Bengaluru. My father moved to Chennai after his Diploma in fine arts from Kumbakonam University. He stayed with his brother Pattu Kottai Kalyana Sundaram (famous lyricist of yesteryear).





My dad’s connection with movies was mainly because of his brother, who was also his creative mentor. When his brother died young, dad left Chennai as it wasn’t the same for him, and moved with his family to Bengaluru where his fifth son, me, Karthikeyan was born.





I have been to Chennai twice. I have seen the Cooum river, and I know the story of how it used to be a very clean river once. I love the cut-out hoardings outside cinemas, love the food, too, and have studied a little bit of Thirukural.”