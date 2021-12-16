Exploring Swami Vivekananda’s ideals through lens

To commemorate the 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda’s return to India after his triumphant address at the International Palrimanet of Religions in 1897, Vivekananda Cultural Centre (VCC) is hosting a theme-based photography contest.
Chennai:
The five themes based on Swami Vivekananda’s ideals are compassion towards all living beings, service to society, nation-building, education, and preserving nature and natural resources.
The director of VCC says that theme-based photography challenges the thinking and pushes a photographer to look beyond the obvious and interpret the themes. The last date of entry is December 30.
