Reuse Deepavali waste by converting it to planter boxes

Chennai :

The day after the Deepavali festival is a busy day for eco-activist Hafiz Khan and his team. For the past few years, he has been collecting empty cracker shells from the roadside and recycling them into holders for plant samplings.





This year, with the support from Greater Chennai Corporation and Urbaser Sumeet team, Hafiz and a few green volunteers are collecting cracker shells from various wards in the city. “This has become a yearly affair for eco-warriors like me. On Friday, we have collected seven tons of cracker cases. These empty boxes will be cleaned with cow dung water - in case, if there are any excess gun powders in the cans, cow dung water will help in neutralising the toxic content.









Empty cracker boxes





We will be taking the cracker canisters to the plant nursery in Mahindra World City and using them as planter boxes. There are many possibilities with waste like these and people should know about it,” says Hafiz Khan.



