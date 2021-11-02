Ayodhya: Sand artist recreates episodes of Ramayana

Ayodhya :

While speaking to ANI, the artist, Rupesh Singh, said, "I opted for this sand art because my parents could not afford the expenses of art-related tools. I started creating art by using sand as it is affordable."





He added, "I get a lot of appreciation from the people and the media. This is a very unique form of art. I have a dream of making the world's largest sand art." During the Deepotsav event, eight to nine lakh oil lamps will also be lit at 28 ghats of Ram ki Paidi. This will be the highest number of oil lamps lit during the event.