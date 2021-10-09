Green initiative called Seeds on Wheels

Chennai :













A representative from the team told DT Next that this initiative is being done to encourage people to inculcate the habit of planting and making their homes more green and serene. The drive that was launched on October 8 witnessed the distribution of over 5,000 seed pouches.

This novel concept will have a representative from the team in a specialised vehicle going around key locations in the city distributing free seed balls that can be used to plant trees, thereby initiating the habit of plantation among Chennaities.