‘I owe my artistic talents to Ms Julie’

While I owe my artistic and design talents to many teachers through the years, I would have never become a design educator, if not for her.

Chennai:
On Teachers’ Day, I recollect the efforts of Julie James, who gave me my first opportunity to teach design professionally on September 5, 2009.

I was at a crossroads in my life and unsure of what I wanted to do. As she hand-held me through class prep, lesson plans, evaluation, I could focus on being with students and discover the joy of teaching.

— Divya N, designer and educator

