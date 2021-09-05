City Peeps Salute Their Gurus on Teachers’ day

Chennai :

‘My college professor guided me throughout’





I met professor Gladsten Xavier when I was in my third year at Loyola College. He was dean of the social work department in Loyola.





Sir has got an amazing intention to help children flourish and nourish in life. Even though I didn’t belong to his department, he has helped me a lot.





While in college, I showed him some of my comic and cartoon works. Seeing them, he told me there is a way to develop the art.





He shared some ideas on how to monetize art. He gave me some projects to work on as well. In college, we have an outreach program where we should teach people in slums.





Gladsten sir told me to utilize my cartoon skills to educate underprivileged children. He is a lovely person and a great motivator.





Not just students from his department, but he helps everyone who is in need.





Sir gives students a lot of ideas to monetize their skills. This is something you cannot find in any other teachers.





A selfless person, he is like a father figure to me — he advised me how to deal with family and friends and how to nurture my talent. Even during his busy schedule, he found time to help others.





—Vijay Ashokan, filmmaker, and animator