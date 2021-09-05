‘My mother taught me to dream big’

I am grateful to have my mother in my life as my mentor, teacher, and my inspiration says an arts entrepreneur, Ramya Rajaraman on the occasion of Teacher's Day.
Chennai:
I have learned many things from her — to be confident, to be empathetic, to dream big, to stay humble, and most importantly to be light-hearted and live life every day.
Through my years of growing up, and in my adult life, she continued to inspire and motivate me. What I am today is because of her relentless support.
She showed me that one can balance work, family, passion, personal interests, and much more, while being grounded, staying happy, and approaching life with compassion.
— Ramya Rajaraman, arts entrepreneur
Conversations