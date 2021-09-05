‘My mother taught me to dream big’

Chennai :

I have learned many things from her — to be confident, to be empathetic, to dream big, to stay humble, and most importantly to be light-hearted and live life every day.





Through my years of growing up, and in my adult life, she continued to inspire and motivate me. What I am today is because of her relentless support.





She showed me that one can balance work, family, passion, personal interests, and much more, while being grounded, staying happy, and approaching life with compassion.





— Ramya Rajaraman, arts entrepreneur