Braille version of Bhagwad Gita, Mahapuran released in Odia language

Bhubaneswar :





The devotional book was published by Punyasharm and Ananda Charitable Trust.





The Bhagwad Geeta has been published in three volumes, covering all the chapters and shlokas, while the Mahapurana has four volumes. This will help visually impaired persons to know more about Hindu philosophy.

A Braille version of the Hindu devotional and philosophic books, Shrimad Bhagawat Geeta and Shrimad Bhagawat Mahapurana has been developed for visually impaired readers in the Odia language.