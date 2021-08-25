Students to host tournament to raise funds for a cause

Chennai :

“Usually, it takes 6-7 hours to get in touch with the right blood donor. We have heard of many incidents and wanted to help those in need. We believe we can make a huge impact through this platform by bridging the gap between blood donors and receivers and matching them to the blood type located closest to them. We are providing a clutter-free experience for the user and reducing the time taken to find a donor through the app, Blod.in,” says one of the founders Varun Nair.





A few enterprising city students have also joined the duo in supporting the cause. “We are entirely running on donations and to raise funds, we are hosting a futsal tournament in the city on August 28 and 29,” he adds.