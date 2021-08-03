History buffs’ podcast series discusses Indian history, literature

Two history buffs Prathik Murali and Revanth have started a podcast series called Pravaha where they talk about history, heritage, and literature.
Chennai: Talking about the series, Revanth says, “I see all uncovering of knowledge as a form of conversation. One cannot strike the truth but rather explore it by discussing and steadily observing. This was exactly what Prathik and I always did informally. We were often in awe by our discussions and we thought it would be worthwhile to open our conversations up and podcasts help do exactly that.
The duo discusses topics as wide-ranging as caste discrimination and dissent through the Marathi poetry on Lord Vitthala, explores modes of transport in India through the Buddhist Pali Canon, and a history of the Kavya Shastra. “We also take topics like sexuality in ancient India, Gandhi and Tagore, and Manu Smriti’s afterlife interaction in the West. These discussions were fuelled with passion and our current interests. Most efforts lay in recollecting our thoughts and past readings rather than fresh research,” Prathik chips in.
In each season, there will be 10 episodes and one episode is released every week. After each season, Prathik and Revanth take a small break to come up with interesting topics. They tell us that the series will shed light on the dictum that history is mostly a collection of perspectives rather than a stone-cast truth. “All of the knowledge is like that - we feel our listeners will come out realising that. Moreover, they’ll get an immersive experience of sorts because we share how we swam through readings and sources,” adds Prathik.
