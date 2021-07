Tendulkar helps farmer's daughter to pursue her dream of becoming a doctor

Mumbai :

"Dipti Vishwasrao from Zayre, Ratnagiri is now all set to become the first doctor from her village. Thanks to @sachin_rt’s involvement! Her dream of going to medical college is now within reach. Thank you, Sachin, for being part of Dipti's, and several other students’ journey," Seva Sahyog Foundation, a non-profit and a volunteer-driven organisation, said in a tweet.





In a video shared in the tweet, Dipti thanked Tendulkar for the support.





"Right now, I am pursuing my MBBS from the government medical college, Akola. In my family, there are four members, including me, my parents and younger brother. My father is a famer and mother is a housewife."





"…but someone has said that hard-work is key to success and finally all my hard-work paid off and I got a seat in the government medical college. (I am) thankful to Sachin Tendulkar Foundation for awarding me the scholarship," she said.





Tendulkar on his part said: "Dipti's journey is a shining example of chasing one's dreams and making them a reality. Her story will inspire many others to work hard towards their goals. My best wishes to Dipti for the future!"