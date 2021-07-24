Animal activist raising funds to build shelter as monsoon is underway

Chennai :

As already there is the intermittent shower, and the rescued animals were suffering without proper sheds.





Meanwhile, as more dogs have been infected by parvovirus the activist is planning to build isolation treatment wards to treat dogs.





Sai Vignesh, a 20-year-old Animal Rights Activist and founder of Almighty Animal Sanctuary has figured out that the total cost for building will be around Rs 15 lakh. But as of now he has raised only one lakh, and hence has sought the public to contribute even at least Rs 100 which will make a huge difference for the animals by August 19 enabling the construction of the shelter ahead of the monsoon.





“As the monsoon is going to start soon, and the current thatched roof cattle sheds won’t be able to withstand the rains and it is very urgent to build a GI sheet shed with cement flooring for the cattle, especially for the pregnant and injured cattle in our Sanctuary. Already, the animals were suffering due to the recent rainfall, luckily none of them were affected, but if we don’t build the shelter before the monsoon the situation would be really worse for the animals,” said Sai Vignesh.





Currently, they have nearly 100 rescued animals in the sanctuary including 36 abandoned dogs, of which some of them are paralyzed, and some suffer from chronic illnesses. They also have around 53 cows, calves, bulls, and buffaloes who they rescued from illegal slaughtering and trafficking.





Also, the dog shelter is completely full and they don’t have space to house any new rescues. Due to the lack of dog kennels in the Sanctuary, the activist is forced to place rescued dogs in paid boarding centers which is adding a lot to the already skyrocketing monthly expenses of the Sanctuary.





“We also need to build isolation treatment wards, for dogs affected with Parvovirus, and other contagious diseases as the survival rate of dogs affected with such diseases would increase if they are given prompt treatment and care,” said the activist.