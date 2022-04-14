Arun Vijay felt blessed to act with his dad and son in OMD

Chennai :

Apart from promising the audiences, a feel-good story about a little pup and a kid, Oh My Dog is a movie that has several firsts to its credit. The film brings together three generations of actors from a family - veteran actor Vijay Kumar, his son Arun Vijay and his grandson Arnav Vijay, who makes his acting debut. They portray their off-screen relationships of grandfather, father, and son, on-screen too.





Quizzed about his feelings on sharing screen space with his father and son in the film, Arun Vijay said “It’s a blessing. This is the first time when something like this is happening in the Tamil industry! I have worked with my dad in the past, but this is different. It’s extremely special for Arnav as his debut is with his dad and granddad, and that is something that we will never forget.”





Giving a peek into his experiences shooting together with his son and father, Arun Vijay says “It was wonderful because we rarely get to spend quality time together because my dad and I are busy. Also, by the time I am home, Arnav goes to bed. So, we don’t spend so much time together.”





Oh My Dog also happens to be writer-director Sarov Shanmugam’s first directorial venture. Arun Vijay was specially grateful to the director. “Thanks to Sarov for making this happen. I cherish all those beautiful memories, spent with my father and Arnav while filming in Ooty. I also got to see the unique bond between my father and Arnav. Arnav would never hesitate to ask questions to his grandfather, I never questioned my Dad. Granddads are very lenient with their grandchildren! Arnav had the liberty with my Dad, which I didn’t have. They behave very differently.”