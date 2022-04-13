Ranbir-Alia rumoured wedding tomorrow at 3pm, house lit up

Chennai :

Ahead of the rumoured wedding, Alia Bhatt's residence in Juhu and Ranbir Kapoor's Bandra abode Vastu were lit up with bright lights. The wedding is speculated to take place tomorrow.





Several pictures have been going rounds on the internet showing the residences of the two festooned in pink and golden lights.





The functions are expected to start from April 13 onwards with the Mehendi ceremony, followed by a Sangeeth ceremony on the next day and finally the wedding on April 15. While the couple has remained tight-lipped about their wedding details, Ranbir's Krishna Raj bungalow and the Kapoor family's RK Studio have already been decorated with bright lights.





On Tuesday, Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani was also spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport with her husband Bharat Sahani and daughter Samara Sahani.