Yash’s apology at KGF: Chapter 2 event wins plaudits

Chennai :

With south India’s next big entertainer KGF: Chapter 2 marching towards its April 14 release, the makers and star are literally racing against time to publicise the film. Having arrived late for a media interaction, Yash, who plays Rocky Bhaay in the movie, had to face the ire of a journalist at the event on Monday.





The actor did not hesitate to apologise, and convinced the journalist that he had not been aware of the timings, but was simply following the team’s schedule. “I know the value of time. So, please accept my apologies. I was not aware of the exact time that you were asked to be here for the interactive session,” Yash said.





Yash explained that they had been travelling by a private jet, which requires permissions with respect to the weather conditions, thus causing a mix-up in their schedules. Yash’s quick response and his humility in this particular instance endeared him to the attendees.





During the promotions of Sukumar’s directorial Pushpa, Allu Arjun faced the same situation, as he was shuttling between cities for the movie’s publicity. Arjun had a similar reason, when a scribe posed a query on his latecoming in Bengaluru.