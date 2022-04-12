Beast frenzy: Tech firm announces leave for staff on April 13

Chennai :

With the year's one of the biggest films, Beast, releasing tomorrow, companies across Tamil Nadu have been liberally granting leave for their staff to catch the movie in theatres.





The latest to join the bandwagon is, DigiNadu, a digital marketing & technology company. The company on its social media handle has announced a half-day leave for its staff on Beast's release.





The Tirunelveli-based firm has reserved 30 tickets for its employees.





On Monday, Knitbrain, an apparel company announced leave on April 13 as individual leave requests were piled on.





The invasion thriller Beast has an R&AW agent Veera Raghavan (Vijay) caught in a mall taken hostage by terrorists. The plot focuses on how the secret agent saves the day.





Directed by Nelson, who is basking in the success of his previous outing Doctor, the film is bankrolled by Sun Pictures. Music is composed by Anirudh, who has delivered an album hit with Beast. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Selvaraghavan, Tom Shine Chacko, Aparna Das, Redin Kingsley and Yogi Babu.





Beast is all set to release on April 13. The pre-bookings for the film are being done at a brisk pace.