'Tamil is the uniting language': Rahman on Amit Shah's Hindi statement

Chennai :

Legendary music composer AR Rahman responded to a scribe asking about Amit Shah's statement calling Hindi the uniting language. "Tamil is the uniting a language," he said and got into his car.





This short video is being shared widely across Twitter and other social media platforms.





Union Minister Amit Shah stirred controversy by saying that Hindi is not a replacement for regional languages but for English. The Home Minister said that Hindi is the uniting language for Indians.





This statement evoked sharp reactions from non-Hindi states, especially in Tamil Nadu and northeastern states.





Rahman cryptically had posted a picture of Tamilanangu, the Tamil deity carrying a staff tipped with 'Zha' (zhagaram) a letter unique to Tamil, a couple of days ago shortly after Amit Shah's statement.



