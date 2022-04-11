Prabhas has the most expressive eyes: Om Raut

Chennai :

The multi-talented Om Raut takes time off the post-production work of what is touted to be a big screen extravaganza among Indian epics — Adipurush, which is being made on a mammoth budget of Rs 500 crore. “Rather than saying I chose to take up this subject, I believe I was chosen by the almighty to make Adipurush. My team and I are fortunate to have been given an opportunity to present a story on what the world believes in. Adipurush is a story that will resonate globally,” he says.

However, pulling off a Rs 500-crore project isn’t an easy task. There are a lot of commercial aspects involved and Om agrees. “Yes, there is a lot of economics involved in the project. The dynamics of the industry keep changing often. Things have changed tremendously since India’s first film Raja Harishchandra was made. We are talking about a multi-crore industry today. Things might get more expensive in the future. What succeeds at the end of the day is the honesty with which the film has been crafted. The passion of cinema is what matters and Adipurush is a film that is made with passion,” he tells us.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, Om Raut says that a project as big as Adipurush needs meticulous planning. “Setting up a film cannot be an organic process as it requires a lot of planning — well into its smallest details — like how and where a specific cut should be in the film and what the shot should look like. It later builds into a pyramid and the filmmaker sees the film sitting on top of the pyramid. What you glean from a bird’s eye view of such projects can be fascinating. We built on a solid foundation and we have now reached the top of the structure. We wrapped up filming in January,” he explains.

The post-production of Adipurush is as big as the talkie portions itself and Om says, “We have finished the edit of Adipurush and now the film has entered the VFX and the CGI part. All I can tell you is that it is a spectacle, it is fun and it is challenging.” Bringing the OTT-era audience back to the theatres is another challenge post the pandemic, as per many filmmakers. Om says, “That is why I have made a big budget entertainer. A story like Adipurush that revolves around Vanarasena is something people would want to see on the big screens. If you read four pages of Valmiki’s Ramayana, you would understand that the story demands a huge canvas.”

Talking about the ensemble star cast of the film which comprises Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan among others, Om says, “Prabhas without a doubt is the biggest star in India. Apart from that, he is a wonderful performer. He has the most expressive eyes and it’s a reflection of his heart. I have managed to get Prabhas to convey the emotions that I have wanted him to, through his eyes.”

He adds, “We also have Saif, who is one of the best performers in India and Kriti Sanon who effortlessly goes about her role. Working with them has been the best thing so far.” While January 12, 2023 is eight months away, Om feels the deadline is looming closer. “There is lots of work to be done and I can’t wait to present the film to the audience,” he concludes.