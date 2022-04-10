Vishal, SJ Suryah to play dual roles in period film titled ‘Mark Antony’

Chennai :

A few days ago, we had reported how the initial hiccups were over for Vishal Krishna’s next film, Mark Antony, and that it would go on floors in May 2022.

Now, we hear that the film helmed by Adhik Ravichandran, with Vishal and actor-director SJ Suryah in key roles, would have these actors playing dual roles. Sources close to the team said both would don different makeovers for these roles.

“Mark Antony is a period film that is set in different eras, all of which will have Chennai as the backdrop. The actors will be seen in new makeovers, something which the audience hasn’t seen in their previous films,” a source in the know of things told DT Next, adding that one of the highlights would be a high-octane face-off between these two characters.

“This will be yet another film where the scope for performances is high for both Vishal and SJ Suryah. The set work will be completed in the first week of May and the film will go on floors later in the month,” the person added. The pre-production work is going on in full swing and the filming is expected to go on for three months. The project is scheduled to be completed by the last week of July.

Vishal will finish shooting for Laththi in Chennai this week before moving on to Mark Antony. After Mark Antony, he will begin shooting for his project with director Muthaiah, which is yet to be titled.

There were a few obstacles initially after it appeared that the producer, Vinod Kumar of Mini Studios, considered withdrawing from the project. But the team sorted it out amicably and finalised the dates.

GV Prakash, who was once considered for the lead role, will compose music for the film.