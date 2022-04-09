‘Vijay’s real-life persona inspired Beast Mode’

Nelson in an interview to DT Next said that this will be the third and final single from the film.
Chennai: The third and the final single from Vijay’s Beast titled Beast Mode was released by the makers on Friday. This is the theme song of the film and went viral on the internet within minutes of its release. Nelson in an interview to DT Next said that this will be the third and final single from the film. “The theme was basically built around Vijay sir’s real-life persona. While Arabic Kuthu and Jolly O Gymkhana are proper songs in the film, Beast Mode is the theme music of the movie,” said Nelson. Arabic Kuthu, which released in February has clocked 28 crore views so far while Jolly O Gymkhana has garnered almost 50 million views on the internet. On Wednesday, Beast Mode had over 1 lakh views in an hour upon its release. The theme music is composed and sung by Anirudh Ravichander. The movie that will release on April 13 has Selvaraghavan, Pooja Hegde, Aparna Das, Redin Kingsley, Shine Tom Chacko, Yogi Babu and VTV Ganesh among others in important roles. Vijay plays a RAW agent named Veeraraghavan in the film. Beast has cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa while R Nirmal is in charge of the editing. The film will be released by Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies in Tamil Nadu.
