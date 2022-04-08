Chennai :

Actress Raashii Khanna who is known for her roles in Adangamaru, Imaikka Nodigal and Aranmanai 3 among others is busy promoting her web series Rudra alongside Ajay Devgn. Reports have been doing the rounds that in one of the interviews the actress called out south industries for stereotyping women and calling them sexists for labelling actresses from the north to as ‘milky beauties’ and Mumbai lass. Though the source of this statement was unverified, Twitteratis lashed out on Raashii and criticised her stance on south films and web series. To put an end to this, the actress took to Twitter and cleared the air. “Some fabricated and misconstrued news about me bad-mouthing south films is doing the rounds on social media. I request whoever has been doing it to PLEASE STOP. I have utmost respect towards each and every language/film that I do. Let’s be kind” (sic). Though Raashii made her debut with the Bollywood film titled Madras Cafe, she has predominantly been a part of several south films in her nine-year career. She will be next seen in Thiruchitrambalam with Dhanush and Sardar that has Karthi playing the lead role. She also has a couple of Hindi projects in the pipeline.