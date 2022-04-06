I always wanted to make Vetrimaaran kind of films: Venkat Prabhu

Chennai :

Filmmaker Venkat Prabhu's next directorial that will have Naga Chaitanya in lead role and produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi's Srinivasaa Silver Screens was officially announced on Wednesday.





Talking about the bilingual film that will be Naga Chaitanya's debut in Tamil and VP's debut as a filmmaker in Telugu, he told DT Next, "This is Chay's entry ticket to Tamil industry and mine in Telugu. Keeping that in mind, I have tried to strike a balance in the screen play so that it appeals to both Tamil and Telugu audiences. Our audience like stories that are closer to reality whereas Telugu audience love films that are larger-than-life. This movie will be a mix of both."





The director also ruled out the rumour mills that the film will be yet another sci-fi story after Maanaadu. "Not all films necessarily need to be sci-fi and not every story needs to be as complex as Maanaadu that can be simplified for the audience. The storyline is simple and is set in a rural backdrop," he opened up.





Venkat Prabhu also revealed that he always wanted to make films like Vetrimaaran and that may come true for him with this project. "Except for the fact that the story will be commercial and will be a little less intense," he smiles.





Having started off his career with films like Chennai 600028 and then Goa, Mankatha, Biriyani, Masss and Maanaadu, the director has been slowly but steadily climbing towards a bigger goal he has set his eyes on. "There is certainly one but I cannot reveal what it is now," he said with a smile. Tell him it could be Thalapathy 2 with Ajith and Vijay, VP said, "It is a dream and I hope it happens. It is not about making the film. The stars should have trust in me and they should be compatible with each other while working on the project. We need to understand that we are making films for the OTT era audience. So, they need the X-factor to draw them to the theatres which could be a film like RRR or an Ajith-Vijay film or a Kamal-Rajini film."





Coming back to Naga Chaitanya 22, Venkat Prabhu said, "We are planning to go on floors by the end of May. And you will be in for surprises with the cast and crew as there will be a few big actors joining the project." We wouldn't end the conversation without talking about Chennai Super Kings' form in the IPL to one of its ardent fans. "I hope turntables happen soon for the CSK. It is all about getting the balance right and I am sure they will make it to the knockouts this season too," he concludes.