Thalapathy66 with Vamshi Paidipally goes on floors, pooja today

Chennai :

Thalapathy Vijay’s 66th film to be helmed by National award-winning director Vamshi Paidipally and produced by the National-award winning producer Dil Raju & Shirish of Sri Venkateswara Creations will be mounted on a lavish scale.





The yet to be titled movie has been launched today in grand manner with pooja ceremony in Chennai. Actor Vijay, Rashmika, Vamshi and actor Sarathkumar were present in the ceremony.





The film’s regular shoot has also commenced today.





Every announcement regarding the project has been escalating buzz. Actor Rashmika Mandanna will be playing the leading lady opposite Vijay in the movie that will also feature some stellar cast.





Music composer S Thaman will render soundtracks for the movie. While Vamshi Paidipally penned a first of its kind subject for Vijay, the film is going to be a technical brilliance.





Alongside Vamshi Paidipally, the story and screenplay have been penned by Hari and Ashishor Solomon. Karthick Palani will crank the camera, while KL Praveen will take care of editing. Sri Harshith Reddy and Sri Hanshitha are the co-producers of the film. Sunil Babu & Vaishnavi Reddy are the production designers.





This is going to be one of the highly anticipated films, given the lead actors and core technical team are in success spree and are enjoying top spot in their respective artistries.





More details of the movie will be announced soon.





Cast: Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna, Sarathkumar





Technical Crew:-





Director: Vamshi Paidipally





Story, Screenplay: Vamshi Paidipally, Hari, Ashishor Solomon





Producers: Dil Raju & Shirish





Banner: Sri Venkateswara Creations





Co-Producers: Sri Harshith Reddy, Sri Hanshitha





Music Director: S Thaman





DOP: Karthick Palani





Editor: KL Praveen





Dialogues & Additional Screenplay: Vivek





Production Designers: Sunil Babu & Vaishnavi Reddy





Executive Producers: B Sreedhar Rao & R Udayakumar





Make-Up: Nagaraju





Costumes: Deepali Noor





Publicity Designs: Gopi Prasanna





VFX: Yugandhar





PRO: Vamshi-Shekar