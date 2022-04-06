Vikram and Murugadoss project not on cards

Chiyaan Vikram’s Mahaan that was premiered on Amazon Prime recently completed 50 days and received critical acclaim from the audience.
Chennai: While the National award-winning actor is prepping himself for his next project with Pa Ranjith, there have been rumours that Chiyaan 62 will be directed by AR Murugadoss and will go on floors later this year. However, tinseltown sources have denied the reports and added that no such project is in the offing. “Chiyaan 61 titled Maidhaanam is all set to go on floors in the second or third week of May and the actor is currently focusing on the project. Though he has been listening to a few scripts, nothing is finalised. His project with Murugadoss is just a rumour,” added the source. Vikram also has Ponniyin Selvan-I and Cobra in various stages of production.
