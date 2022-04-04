Grammys 2022: Stars amp up their fashion game for music's biggest night

San Francisco :

The 64th annual Grammy Awards are here, with stars descending upon the red carpet at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.





The celebrities took a gamble on the traditionally free-spirited, funky and fashionable Grammys red carpet.





The looks proved to be worth the wait, following the show's postponement from January 2022 due to a surge in Covid cases in the US.





Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Carrie Underwood, Lady Gaga, Tiffany Haddish, Lil Nas X, H.E.R., Dua Lipa, Halsey and more arrived in style at the Grammys 2022 red carpet.





Check out some of the looks here:





Doja Cat





Doja Cat served up a divine feminine look, wearing an all blue, sheer, off-the-shoulder dress, which had sparkles all over it. Underneath it, she wore a blue body suit and she completed the outfit with blocked-wedged heels.





Tiffany Haddish





The comedian-actor went all out for the ceremony and wore a rose gold gown, covered with sparkles and featuring a bow on the back of it.





Carrie Underwood





Underwood chose a yellow and orange gown, with a silver top adorned with sparkles. The outfit also included a yellow shawl, wrapped around her shoulder.





Halsey





The singer-songwriter wore a black and burgundy fitted dress, paired with a large black hat. Some of her accessories included a diamond necklace and a pair of earrings.





Lil Nas x





The 'Old Town Road' hitmaker opted for an all-white suit outfit, with his jacket and pants featuring rhinestones all over them. The front of the jacket also featured colourful butterfly detailing.





Dua Lipa





The 'Levitating' singer wore a black gown with gold straps on it. She completed the look with gold necklaces and bracelets.





Justin Bieber





Justin Bieber sported a grey oversized suit, pink beanie and what appear to be platform Crocs on the Grammys red carpet.





Jared Leto





The 'House of Gucci' actor wore a sheer v-neck shirt, paired with a black furry coat and blue pants. His outfit also included white shoes and a pair of black sunglasses.





BTS





The Korean boy band opted to wear different coloured suits. V wore a burgundy suit and tie with a purple shirt, Suga wore a white suit, Jin had a brown suit on, Jungkook posed in a blue jacket and pants, RM also wore purple and burgundy, Jimin also had a blue suit, and J-Hope wore all white.





The Grammys 2022, originally set to take place in January in Los Angeles, was postponed due to a surge in Covid cases in the US. The ceremony, hosted by Trevor Noah, is being held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.