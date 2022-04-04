Samantha-Naga Chaitanya to reunite for a film despite separation?

The actress who had unfollowed Chaitanya on Instagram is said to have signed a lot of projects after her divorce and one of such projects is reported to be with Naga Chaitanya.
Chennai:
Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, who had announced their divorce in October last year after being married for 4 years, are reportedly coming together for a film soon.
The actress who had unfollowed Chaitanya on Instagram is said to have signed a lot of projects after her divorce and one of such projects is reported to be with Naga Chaitanya.
Telugu female director Nandini Reddy is said to directing the duo and the story was said to be told to them while Samantha was shooting for 'Oh! Baby'.
Samantha and Nandini Reddy have been very close since the duo starred in the 2013 blockbuster film 'Jabardasth' and this could be one of the reasons why Samantha is set to have committed to the role and act again in the film which is to be announced soon.
Related Tags :
Samantha | Samantha Ruth Prabhu | Naga Chaitanya | Samantha Naga Chaitanya to reunite for a film | Samantha Naga Chaitanya | Samantha Naga Chaitanya reunite | Samantha Naga Chaitanya to act again | Samantha Naga Chaitanya seperation | Samantha Naga Chaitanya divorce | Nandini Reddy | Telugu female director Nandini Reddy | Oh Baby | Jabardasth
Conversations