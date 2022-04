Samantha-Naga Chaitanya to reunite for a film despite separation?

Chennai :

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, who had announced their divorce in October last year after being married for 4 years, are reportedly coming together for a film soon.





The actress who had unfollowed Chaitanya on Instagram is said to have signed a lot of projects after her divorce and one of such projects is reported to be with Naga Chaitanya.





Telugu female director Nandini Reddy is said to directing the duo and the story was said to be told to them while Samantha was shooting for 'Oh! Baby'.