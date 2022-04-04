Foo Fighters win 3 Grammy Awards one week after Taylor Hawkins' death

Las Vegas :

The group won the best rock song album for 'Medicine at Midnight', rock performance for its opening track, 'Making A Fire' and rock song for 'Waiting On A War'. As Foo Fighters did not attend the pre-show telecast, presenter Jimmy Jam accepted the prizes in the band's absence, "with prayers to their loved ones".





The band -- Dave Grohl, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Nate Mendel and Rami Jaffee -- was even scheduled to perform at the show, but pulled out in light of Hawkins' death. Hawkins, the longtime Foo Fighters drummer, was found dead at the age of 50 in a hotel room in Bogota, Colombia on March 25.





Hawkins joined Foo Fighters in 1997 following the departure of William Goldsmith, making his studio debut in the group's 1999 third album, 'There Is Nothing Left to Lose'. He was far more than just a drummer.





Throughout his time with the legendary band, he proved to be a strong singer-songwriter, assisting in co-writing many of the group's iconic hits.





He also has worked with Coheed and Cambria, Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash, former Jane's Addiction bassist Eric Avery's first solo album, Foo Fighters bandmate Chris Shiflett's side project, Jackson United; and Queen guitarist Brian May's 1998 solo album, 'Another World'.



