Bengaluru-based Ricky Kej wins second Grammy

Los Angeles :

The US-born musician shared the award with Stewart Copeland, the drummer of the iconic British rock band The Police, who collaborated with Kej on the album.





At the 64th Grammy Awards ceremony, held at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom, Kej greeted the audiences with a namaste when he took the stage with Copeland to receive the prestigious gramophone.





The music composer later shared a post on Instagram expressing his gratitude for his second win.





''So grateful to have won the Grammy Award for our album 'Divine Tides'. Absolutely love this living-legend standing next to me - Stewart Copeland.





Love all of you too! This is my 2nd Grammy Award and Stewart's 6th,'' he wrote alongside a picture with Copeland.





In 2015, Kej took home a Grammy in the best new age album category for 'Winds of Samsara'. Copeland's previous Grammy wins came as part of his work with The Police in categories such as best rock instrumental performance (''Reggatta de Blanc'', ''Behind My Camel''), best rock performance by a group with vocal (''Don't Stand So Close To Me'', ''Synchronicity''), and best pop performance by a group with vocal for ''Every Breath You Take''.





According to its official website, 'Divine Tides' is a nine-song album that aims to deliver the message that ''each individual life plays a crucial role in maintaining the balance that serves all equally''.





Meanwhile, New York-based Indian singer Falguni Shah also did the country proud at the 2022 Grammys. Known by her stage name Falu, Shah earned her first Grammy Award for 'A Colorful World' in the best children's album category.