List of Grammy winners in top categories

Washington :

Winners Sunday in the top categories at the 64th annual Grammy Awards:





Album of the year: “We Are,” Jon Batiste





Record of the year: “Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic





Best new artist: Olivia Rodrigo





Song of the year (songwriter’s award): “Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic (Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II and Bruno Mars)





Best rap performance: “Family Ties,” Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar





Best pop duo/group performance: “Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat featuring SZA





Best country album: “Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton





Best R&B album: “Heaux Tales,” Jazmine Sullivan





Best pop vocal album: “Sour,” Olivia Rodrigo





Best pop solo performance: “Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo





Best rock album: “Medicine at Midnight,” Foo Fighters





Best rock song: “Waiting On a War,” Foo Fighters





Best rock performance: “Making a Fire,” Foo Fighters





Best rap song: “Jail,” Kanye West featuring Jay-Z

Best rap album: “Call Me If You Get Lost,” Tyler, the Creator





Best alternative music album: “Daddy’s Home,” St. Vincent





Best traditional pop vocal album: “Love for Sale,” Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga





Best music video: “Freedom,” Jon Batiste





Producer of the year, non-classical: Jack Antonoff





Best R&B song: “Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic





Best R&B performance: (tie) “Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic, and “Pick Up Your Feelings,” Jazmine Sullivan





Best music film: “Summer of Soul”





Best country song: “Cold,” Chris Stapleton





Best country solo performance: “You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton





Best country do/group performance: “Younger Me,” Brothers Osborne





Best comedy album: “Sincerely Louis CK,” Louis C.K.





Best roots gospel album: “My Savior,” Carrie Underwood





Best gospel album: “Believe For It,” CeCe Winans





Best American roots performance: “Cry,” Jon Batiste





Best American roots song: “Cry,” Jon Batiste





Best música urbana album: “El Último Tour Del Mundo,” Bad Bunny





Best Latin rock or alternative album: “Origen,” Juanes





Best improvised jazz solo: “Humpty Dumpty (Set 2),” Chick Corea





Best Latin jazz album: “Mirror Mirror,” Eliane Elias with Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés





Best musical theater album: “The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical”





Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: “The United States vs. Billie Holliday”





Best score soundtrack for visual media: (tie) “Soul,” Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, and “The Queen’s Gambit,” Carlos Rafael Rivera





Best dance/electronic album: “Subconsciously,” Black Coffee





Best global music: “Mohabbat,” Arooj Aftab





Best global music album: “Mother Nature,” Angélique Kidjo





Best traditional blues album: “I Be Trying,” Cedric Burnside





Best contemporary blues album: “662,” Christone “Kingfish” Ingram





Best folk album: “They’re Calling Me Home,” Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi





Best historical album: “Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)