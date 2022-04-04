Mon, Apr 04, 2022

List of Grammy winners in top categories

Published: Apr 04,202210:26 AM by AP

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

The 64th annual Grammy Awards are being held for the first time at the MGM

Image Courtesy: AP
Image Courtesy: AP
Washington:
Winners Sunday in the top categories at the 64th annual Grammy Awards:

Album of the year: “We Are,” Jon Batiste

Record of the year: “Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic

Best new artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Song of the year (songwriter’s award): “Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic (Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II and Bruno Mars)

Best rap performance: “Family Ties,” Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar

Best pop duo/group performance: “Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat featuring SZA

Best country album: “Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton

Best R&B album: “Heaux Tales,” Jazmine Sullivan

Best pop vocal album: “Sour,” Olivia Rodrigo

Best pop solo performance: “Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo

Best rock album: “Medicine at Midnight,” Foo Fighters

Best rock song: “Waiting On a War,” Foo Fighters

Best rock performance: “Making a Fire,” Foo Fighters

 Best rap song: “Jail,” Kanye West featuring Jay-Z
 
Best rap album: “Call Me If You Get Lost,” Tyler, the Creator

Best alternative music album: “Daddy’s Home,” St. Vincent

Best traditional pop vocal album: “Love for Sale,” Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Best music video: “Freedom,” Jon Batiste

Producer of the year, non-classical: Jack Antonoff

Best R&B song: “Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic

Best R&B performance: (tie) “Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic, and “Pick Up Your Feelings,” Jazmine Sullivan

Best music film: “Summer of Soul”

Best country song: “Cold,” Chris Stapleton

Best country solo performance: “You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton

Best country do/group performance: “Younger Me,” Brothers Osborne

Best comedy album: “Sincerely Louis CK,” Louis C.K.

Best roots gospel album: “My Savior,” Carrie Underwood

Best gospel album: “Believe For It,” CeCe Winans

Best American roots performance: “Cry,” Jon Batiste

Best American roots song: “Cry,” Jon Batiste

Best música urbana album: “El Último Tour Del Mundo,” Bad Bunny

Best Latin rock or alternative album: “Origen,” Juanes

Best improvised jazz solo: “Humpty Dumpty (Set 2),” Chick Corea

Best Latin jazz album: “Mirror Mirror,” Eliane Elias with Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés

 Best musical theater album: “The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical”

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: “The United States vs. Billie Holliday”

Best score soundtrack for visual media: (tie) “Soul,” Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, and “The Queen’s Gambit,” Carlos Rafael Rivera

Best dance/electronic album: “Subconsciously,” Black Coffee

Best global music: “Mohabbat,” Arooj Aftab

Best global music album: “Mother Nature,” Angélique Kidjo

Best traditional blues album: “I Be Trying,” Cedric Burnside

Best contemporary blues album: “662,” Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Best folk album: “They’re Calling Me Home,” Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi

Best historical album: “Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations