Mark Antony not shelved, will go on floors in May

Chennai :

There have been speculations swirling around Mark Antony after it was widely reported that actor Vishal and producer of the film, Vinod Kumar, parted ways. However, we hear from sources in the camp that the film has not been shelved as rumoured, and is all set to go on the floors in May.





“Vishal and Adhik Ravichandran will begin shooting for Mark Antony in May. The actor will be busy shooting for Laththi with debutante director Vinoth until the last week of April. He is planning to begin shooting for Mark Antony immediately after he completes that project,” added the source.





The team is currently in talks with several producers who could take up the project. “There are talks going on and we will know soon who will bankroll Mark Antony. If Vishal agrees to the clauses that Vinod has asked for, they are likely to patch up and Mini Studios itself would fund the project. If there is no one willing to take up the project, the actor’s Vishal Film Factor would produce the film,” the source said.





Mini Studios had earlier collaborated with the actor for Enemy, which reportedly incurred losses due to the interest that the producer had to cough up.





The film was originally scheduled to go on floors in the weekly February. However, the team could not adhere to the schedule after Vishal suffered an injury on the sets of Laththi and was unable to attend the shoot.





Mark Antony will have music composed by GV Prakash. SJ Suryah has been roped in to play the antagonist. Incidentally, the composer was initially roped in to play the lead role before director Adhik finalised Vishal.