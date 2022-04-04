Chennai :

Beast trailer garners whopping 29 million views in 24 hours





The trailer of director Nelson Dilipkumar’s explosive action thriller Beast which was unveiled on Saturday evening has garnered a massive 29 million views in less than 24 hours of having been released on YouTube.





The makers of the film released a trailer of the much-awaited action thriller that showed Vijay playing a special ops soldier in decoy called Veeraraghavan, who finds himself caught inside a mall that has been taken over by terrorists.





The trailer triggered huge excitement among fans who gathered outside theatres to watch it on the big screen. Released by the makers at 6 pm sharp on Saturday evening, the trailer garnered a whopping 2 million views in a matter of just 15 minutes.





Over 2,60,000 people gave a thumbs up to the trailer in the first 15 minutes. The numbers only seemed to steadily grow from there. By Sunday afternoon, the trailer had bagged 24.85 million views with over two million people liking it.





The footage depicts terrorists taking over a shopping mall called the East Coast Mall. The government then appoints a negotiator, played by Selvaraghavan, who is relieved to know that an Indian soldier named Veeraraghavan, who is considered to be among the best and most dangerous of spies, is inside the mall, and that he will save the day.





The trailer offers a glimpse of the action sequences the film has in store for audiences. The tightly-choreographed fight scenes in the trailer feature sequences set in what seems to be an undisclosed location in the Middle East, overhead shots of a European city as well as aerial dogfights featuring fighter planes.





The film, which has Pooja Hegde playing the female lead, is scheduled to hit screens on April 13.