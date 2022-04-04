GV Prakash delighted to work with Ravi Teja on Tiger Nageswara Rao

Chennai :

Music director GV Prakash Kumar, who has proven himself a bankable star in Tamil cinema, said he is delighted that he will be scoring the music for director Vamsee’s pan-Indian film Tiger Nageswara Rao, featuring Telugu star Ravi Teja in the lead.





GV Prakash, who participated in the grand launch of the film that took place on Saturday, tweeted, “Happy to work with Ravi Teja sir on Tiger Nageswara Rao for the first time.”









The multi-hyphenate also thanked Telugu Superstar Chiranjeevi for gracing the film launch. He wrote, “Thank you so much Chiranjeevi sir for gracing the occasion and blessing us.”









The film, which will have cinematography by Madhie, will feature actresses Nupur Sanon, Gayatri Bhardwaj, and Renu Desai as the heroines.









During the launch, actor Chiranjeevi, who had unveiled Tiger Nageswara Rao’s pre-look motion poster, said, “The story of Tiger Nageswara Rao was narrated to me by director Vamsee during the pandemic. I could not do the film due to some reasons. Now, my younger brother Ravi Teja is doing it. I had heard about the legend of Stuartpuram Nageswara Rao when I was very young.” Chiranjeevi adds, “My father used to work in the villages of Chirala and Perala. Stuartpuram was very close to that. All the people there used to praise Nageswara as a hero. I learned a lot of things about him from my father. Years later, Vamsee came up with a commercial treatment of his story. It is good that Ravi Teja is doing this movie. I am happy that Abhishek Agarwal is making it. I wish Ravi Teja, Abhishek, and Vamsee a bigger hit than The Kashmir Files.”