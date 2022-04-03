Beast trailer screening: Excited Vijay fans damage theatre in Tirunelveli

Chennai :

As theatres are clearing the decks for one of the most-awaited movie of the year Beast, the makers released the trailer on Saturday for public screening to catch a glimpse of fans' frenzy on April 13, the movie's release date.





On the downside, the excited fans of the actor in Tirunelveli threatre left the screen damaging seats and glass panes of the theatre. The fans reportedly were jumping on seats during the screening.









Beast's trailer opened to a rousing reception by the fans in the public screening across Tamil Nadu. Fans displayed their excitement by bursting crackers outside theatres. The trailer was released in premium large format.









The film also stars Pooja Hegde, ace director Selvaraghavan, comedy sensation Redin Kingsley. Both the songs 'Arabic Kuthu' and 'Jolly O Gymkhana' have turned out to be chartbusters, fans are equally upbeat for Anirudh's background score.





The film will release worldwide on April 13.