Ilaiyaraaja wins Best Original Score at Amsterdam International Film Fest

Chennai :

One of India’s greatest music directors Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja has won the award for Best Original Score at the Amsterdam International Film Festival. Ilaiyaraaja has won the award for his compositions in director Ajithvasan Uggina’s Indo-English film A Beautiful Breakup. Producer Sir Marco Robinson shared the news on Twitter.





He said, “We won the best score for our film ‘A beautiful breakup’ with composer Ilaiyaraaja at the Amsterdam Film Festival. (The) award for Best Original Score. We are so happy!!! It is incredibly beautiful music.” (sic)



