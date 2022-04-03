Kalai’s Titanic to release on May 6

Chennai :

Director Janakiraman’s romantic comedy, Titanic, featuring actors Kalaiyarasan and Anandhi in the lead, is to hit screens worldwide on May 6, its makers announced on Saturday. Taking to Twitter, producer C V Kumar said, “Laughter riot rom-com ‘Titanic’ is releasing on May 6th, in theatres.” Apart from Kalaiyarasan and Anandhi, the film will also feature actress Ashna Zaveri and actor Kaali in important roles. The film, cinematographed by Ballu, has music by Nivas Prasanna and editing by Radhakrishnan Dhanapal and Ignatious Aswin. Sources close to the unit of the film say that this will be an out-and-out comedy.



