Fans, celebs rave over Vijay's soldier avatar: Tweets are here

The film is set to hit the theatres on April 13.

Screen grab from the trailer
Screen grab from the trailer
Chennai:
Actor Vijay-starrer Beast's trailer is out and has crossed 5 million views within minutes. 

Fans, celebrities and several others took to Twitter to share their excitement. Since morning, hashtags like #BeastModeOn, #BeastTrailer and Nelson Dilipkumar have been trending with Twitter releasing a separate icon of Vijay. 

Check out the tweets below:








Produced by Sun pictures and directed by Nelson Kumar, Beast also stars Pooja Hegde, ace director Selvaraghavan, comedy sensation Redin Kingsley, Yogi Babu.

