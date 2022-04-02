Fans, celebs rave over Vijay's soldier avatar: Tweets are here

The film is set to hit the theatres on April 13.
Vera maari vera maari bro!! One of my fav genre!!! Can’t wait!! Vijay na on fire!! #beasthttps://t.co/fipGptvjO9— venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) April 2, 2022
😍👍😎🙏🏻 https://t.co/MecEoBxJ4g— selvaraghavan (@selvaraghavan) April 2, 2022
Buttler - #Beast Mode Activated 👏#TataIPL#RRvMI— S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) April 2, 2022
It will unleash the #Beast in you 💥— Kavin (@Kavin_m_0431) April 2, 2022
B🧨E🔪A🛡S💣T🪓
#BeastModeOn#BeastTrailerhttps://t.co/TTwyPtSKSV
#Beast#Thalapathy on fire Can’t wait for 13th #BeastmodeOn#BeastTrailer Super excited 🙌🙌😊 https://t.co/p4IrEPhnYQ— Archana Kalpathi (@archanakalpathi) April 2, 2022
#Beast— 𝙅𝙖𝙮𝙖𝙧𝙖𝙟 𝙅𝘿 ❤️ (@MasterJayaraj) April 2, 2022
Launched success🔥🔥#BeastTrailer 💥 @actorvijaypic.twitter.com/b8LnlbemiT
He's a freaking beast. That's it.#Beast#BeastTrailerpic.twitter.com/D6dBxVXYAt— praveen (@itspraveentwit) April 2, 2022
#BeastTrailer இந்த மாறி ஒரு கூட்டத்த காட்டுங்கடா 🔥🔥🔥🥵🥵🥵 pic.twitter.com/7uACrXvvI2— Vaathi sudhar🗡 (@Dhanushsudhars3) April 2, 2022
This frame 🔥🔥🔥— Mukesh (@Mukesh0_4) April 2, 2022
Beastttraaaaa💥💥💥💥💥💯💯💯💯#beast#BeastTrailer#BeastFromApril13@actorvijaypic.twitter.com/E6OaqQR1lH
Conversations