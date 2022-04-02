Fans, celebs rave over Vijay's soldier avatar: Tweets are here

Screen grab from the trailer

Chennai :

Actor Vijay-starrer Beast's trailer is out and has crossed 5 million views within minutes.





Fans, celebrities and several others took to Twitter to share their excitement. Since morning, hashtags like #BeastModeOn, #BeastTrailer and Nelson Dilipkumar have been trending with Twitter releasing a separate icon of Vijay.





Check out the tweets below:









Vera maari vera maari bro!! One of my fav genre!!! Can’t wait!! Vijay na on fire!! #beasthttps://t.co/fipGptvjO9 — venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) April 2, 2022

































Produced by Sun pictures and directed by Nelson Kumar, Beast also stars Pooja Hegde, ace director Selvaraghavan, comedy sensation Redin Kingsley, Yogi Babu.





The film is set to hit the theatres on April 13.