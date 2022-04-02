Beast Trailer: Vijay is Leaner..... Meaner...... Stronger.....

Chennai :

One of the most anticipated films of the year, Vijay-starrer Beast is set to hit the screens on April 13. The film's trailer dropped on YouTube propelling the expectations of the fans.





The trailer gets into the mall-hijack plot, where Vijay is introduced as a menacing soldier, who is giving a hard time to the terrorists.





The film's trailer opened to a rousing reception by the fans in the public screening across Tamil Nadu. Fans displayed their excitement by bursting crackers outside theatres.





Beast's director Nelson left fans confused and curious over his cryptic tweet "Naalai" (tomorrow) on March 30 hinting at the trailer announcement. In the run-up to the trailer release, the team had been posting exclusive stills from the film.





The film also stars Pooja Hegde, ace director Selvaraghavan, comedy sensation Redin Kingsley. Both the songs 'Arabic Kuthu' and 'Jolly O Gymkhana' has turned out to be chartbusters, fans are equally upbeat for Anirudh's background score.





Watch the trailer:







