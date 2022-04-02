Beast Trailer to be out in premium large format. What is it?

Chennai :

As the countdown is all set for Beast Trailer to be out today, the makers of the movie, Sun Pictures has announced that the glimpse will premiere in premium large format. It also said that it was the first time for any trailer to get released in this format.





" #BeastTrailer will premiere in #PremiumLargeFormat. First time in India 🔥

Verithanamaana experience ku ready ah nanba 🤩," it tweeted.





What is premium large format?





In simplest terms, the format enhances the visual quality with crystal clear sound and without cinemascope.





"It’s Official #BEAST will be screened in Selected Theatres & Trailer in YouTube in equivalent of Digital Cinema #IMAX Projection Aspect Ratio of 1.89:1 #PLF #PremiumLargeFormat in 1.89 Aspect Ratio. #BEAST shot by DOP @manojdft in Red Ranger Monstro Digital Cinema Camera," one of the tweets said.



