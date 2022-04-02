BeastModeOn say fans ahead of trailer release: Check tweets

Sat, Apr 02, 2022

As the most-awaited trailer of Vijay-starrer Beast is all set to be released at 6pm, fans can't wait to catch the glimpse of their star.

Image credit: Twitter/@sunpictures
Chennai:
Nelson Dilipkumar, director of the movie, has been sharing stills from the spot since the team wrapped up its shooting. 

Anirudh Ravichander, music director of Beast, tweeted, "Get ready for an explosion tomorrow 🔥🔥🔥 #BeastTrailer." Both the singles from the film have been shattering records on the Internet. 

Check some of the tweets by fans:

