Not high-octane stunts, AK 61 guns for cerebral thrills

Chennai :

For those who have been waiting for an update on AK 61, here it is. The movie that is all set to go on floors in Hyderabad soon is a thriller.





Earlier, the director of the film H Vinoth told DT Next that Ajith plays both the hero and villain of the film. We hear from tinseltown sources that the film is a cerebral thriller and will be in contrast to Valimai.





“AK 61 revolves around a bank heist. The film is about mind games and doesn’t have any high-octane stunts like Valimai. There are only a couple of them in the interval block and towards the climax. This was in fact the very first script that Vinoth had narrated to Ajith and will be the third in their collaboration,” the source told us.





Kavin plays a crucial role in the film and Ghibran has been finalised to compose the music. Produced by Boney Kapoor’s Bayview Projects LLP, rest of the cast and crew will be announced by makers soon. Ajith will have a bearded look for the film and will be seen wearing an ear stud.